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Following a statement from the Prosecutor General's Office, the Supreme Court of Belarus has declared the European Humanities University an extremist organization, BelTA reported, citing the agency's media relations department.

The activities of the foreign organization "European Humanities University" and its subdivisions are prohibited in Belarus, as is the use of its symbols and attributes.

The Prosecutor General's Office noted that EHU has been operating in the Republic of Lithuania since 2005, and its activities are supervised and funded by foreign states, including the European Union, as well as non-governmental organizations and foundations.

"The university, positioning itself as a Belarusian higher education institution in exile, is conducting targeted work to destabilize the socio-political situation in the country, providing methodological, organizational, and financial assistance to representatives of radically politicized groups and destructive foreign non-governmental organizations, and is being used by the intelligence services of some neighboring states to harm Belarus's interests in the political, humanitarian, and information spheres," the supervisory agency emphasized.

At the same time, as the Prosecutor General's Office explained, the declared goals are to prepare Belarusian youth for the implementation of Western scenarios for transforming the political system, to promote so-called democratic values, and "alternative" interpretations of historical, cultural, and other events.

To achieve these goals, EHU cooperates with representatives of various extremist and terrorist organizations.

To recruit new supporters and secure funding for their illegal activities, they utilize numerous online resources, including social media and instant messaging apps, whose content has been deemed extremist by Belarusian courts.