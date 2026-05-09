Europeans' fear of the imaginary threat of war with Russia becomes powerful tool

"People have stopped paying attention to the ever-decreasing amount of food in their refrigerators, to the fact that they're constantly thinking about taking the train instead of taking the car. And when you board the train, you increasingly look at its condition, at how late it always is. You ask yourself, and then answer it yourself: now is not the time. Now is not the time to build good, beautiful neighborhoods, now is not the time to improve railway lines, now is not the time to change trains, but the time to defend your life from an enemy who will soon attack, who will completely devastate all the lands here and raze Europe to the ground. That's the opinion of European society today. In other words, the emphasis has completely shifted away from all these economic problems."