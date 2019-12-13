PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarusians evacuated from Wuhan quaranteened in Kazakhstan

5 Belarusians evacuated from China due to coronavirus epidemic are staying in Nur-Sultan hospital under the supervision of Kazakh doctors. Their state causes no fears. They will be able to return home as soon as the quarantine is over.

