The migration crisis in Ceuta was almost certainly triggered by statements from the Spanish government signaling its readiness to legalize a vast number of people on its territory.

Why make such explosive announcements? That question was put to Nikita Belenchenko, director of the Center for International Studies at the Faculty of International Relations of Belarusian State University, in a recent interview.

“They are weighing a decision like that, but you also have to understand the mentality,” Belenchenko explained. “These migrants are not below the poverty line, yet they live in far harder conditions than people in the European Union. The EU attracts them, and they look for every possible way to get there.”

There are two main routes, the expert noted. The first is semi-legal: pay enormous sums for citizenship or a residence permit. The second is illegal and far cheaper — reach Ceuta, Melilla, or another entry point, then try to legalize yourself once inside the Union while covering all your own costs.

No migration crisis appears out of thin air. These movements are wave-like and highly sensitive to external pressure, internal developments, and — crucially — public statements. It was precisely those statements that produced the explosion in the Spanish exclave.

Ceuta and Melilla remain Spanish holdovers from the colonial era and are still disputed territory.

“Even if Ceuta and Melilla were to separate from Spain as exclaves, the migration crisis would simply move closer to the EU’s borders — only at a completely different scale,” Belenchenko said. “The European Union would not escape the flows that are already heading its way.”

An annual influx of roughly two million people is already a serious burden for the EU in terms of internal division. Any change in the status of Ceuta and Melilla would only intensify separatist sentiments elsewhere inside the Union. “Look at Spanish Catalonia or French Alsace,” he pointed out. “They are ready to push for their own independence too.”