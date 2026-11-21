NATO countries continue their course of rearmament. A reduction in the alliance's bellicose rhetoric is not expected.

Esen Usubaliev, Dean of the Faculty of International Relations and Oriental Studies at Jusup Balasagyn Kyrgyz National University:

"Speaking of external or overt signs: neither NATO nor NATO member states has such intend to stop. At least, NATO officials are not issuing conciliatory rhetoric. On the contrary, everything is heading toward a new round of tension, a new round of conflict. Many NATO member states are openly calling for rearmament, an arms race, and an even greater escalation of relations with Russia. The policy aimed at blockading Russia continues, so it is unlikely that this bellicose rhetoric will be reduced."