Actually, the Old World often shows too much participation in the affairs of other countries. They call for an end to the invasion of the internal affairs of Belarus and express disagreement with the proposal for re-election.



Mick Wallace, member of the European Parliament (Ireland):



"We know that sanctions are much more severe against ordinary people than against the authorities. But the Belarusian people should not be subjected to Western interference. I am against violence. I do not violence against protesters in Minsk, Barcelona, Paris and Palestine. Do you call for the release of political prisoners? Then, release such prisoners in Catalonia or Julian Assange in London.



Let us remind you that the resolutions adopted by the European Parliament are solely advisory in nature and are not binding.



