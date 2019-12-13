The whole globe congratulates Belarusians and Head of State on Independence Day

"On the day when Belarus marks the Independence Day, I cordially congratulate you and the entire Belarusian people. I will pray and ask God for a decent and peaceful life in justice, brotherhood and health for the Belarusian people, which is especially important in this difficult time of the pandemic".

American leader Donald Trump stressed in his congratulations that the USA remains a firm supporter of the independence and sovereignty of Belarus. And UN Secretary General António Guterres noted that it is extremely important for our country to participate in the work of the United Nations throughout the international agenda. The best wishes for prosperity and wellbeing to the people of Belarus were also conveyed by the heads of China, India, Italy, Sweden, Hungary, Bulgaria, Singapore, Japan, Turkey, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Venezuela, Pakistan and many other states.