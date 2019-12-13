European experts to overview action plan for stress tests of BelNPP

The priority of the Belarusian NPP is safety. The station fully complies with international standards and recommendations of the IAEA. This is also confirmed by the results of stress tests conducted in Astravets. The national action plan was prepared based on the results of the research.



It includes 20 events. They took into account their own observations, proposals of environmental organizations, as well as recommendations of European experts. The latter experts will come to Belarus to evaluate the plan personally.



European experts have already analyzed the national action plan following the stress tests of the Belarusian NPP. Technical consultations are ahead. The final of their work will be the preparation of a report.



