European media acknowledge efforts of Belarus in solving migration crisis
Belarus' efforts to protect the rights of refugees do not go unnoticed even by the European media. Euronews aired a story that acknowledged that it was thanks to Alexander Lukashenko that many foreigners' cherished dreams came true. The authors of the material cite the testimony of refugees that the representatives of the Belarusian authorities helped them on their way to Europe. According to the characters of the video, they are grateful to Belarus for the open opportunities, as it is the only country that allows people to come to Europe. The other countries are closed.
