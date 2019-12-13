Two things need to be understood: first, the United States is a country of obviously cheap food. There certainly has never been and never will be food of the quality we are accustomed to in Russia and Belarus at the average level of affluence. The bread is not really bread, but the milk does not get sour for 4 weeks. It's clear what kind of milk it was. The second point is that the dramatic and truly atypical American rise in fuel prices has created logistical disruptions, which have really caused supply chains to break in some cases. I can't help but note that as part of this investment component of agriculture, where agriculture does not really occupy a very large place in GDP, investment was made in export products: soybeans, rice, and so on. In this sense, of course, America exports food, but there is no domestic self-sufficiency, no balance like in Belarus, like in Russia, like in a number of other countries. In this sense, they are vulnerable to the situation in foreign markets, and food prices are going up in foreign markets.

Dmitry Yevstafiev, American political scientist (Russia)