An exchange of the bodies of the fallen between Russia and Ukraine has taken place on Belarusian soil. Twenty-three Russian servicemen and 252 individuals from the Ukrainian side will be laid to rest in their respective homelands, allowing their loved ones to bid them a final farewell.

It is worth noting that more than 70 such missions have been carried out in Belarus, involving not only the transfer of the bodies of fallen soldiers but also the exchange of prisoners of war and civilians.

Belarus consistently serves as a humanitarian corridor for the parties to the conflict. A well-honed peacekeeping procedure is in place, covering every stage of the process: escorting the operation, transportation, medical and technical support, and providing a venue for negotiations. Various services and agencies are involved in these efforts.

The priority is to do everything possible to ensure the mission’s success. This marks another important step toward peace.