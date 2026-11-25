NATO countries are continuing their course toward rearmament. There is no reason to expect a toning down of the alliance’s bellicose rhetoric. Here is an expert’s perspective.

Alexander Dudchak, a leading researcher at the Institute of CIS Countries (Russia):

"They have clear plans and a specific vision for the future, according to which they must be prepared for war. This is evidenced, at the very least, by the fact that they are attempting to bluff until the bitter end—even while realizing that their economic situation is far from ideal, and that European nations are seething with public discontent over current events, such as the funding of Ukraine, declining living standards, and more. Nevertheless, their current agenda remains focused on threatening Russia and increasing military spending, in an attempt to exert pressure and force Russia to accept their demands. But will they succeed? There is no point in trying to pressure Russia. In any case, let’s see what happens in the spring—the situation is truly complex."