Expert Belenchenko assesses Belarus' role in resolving Ukrainian conflict

"The first negotiations between Russia and Ukraine were held in Belarus. Later, thanks to external forces, they were transferred to Istanbul. But again, this track has remained. The Ukrainian embassy continues to operate in Belarus, and diplomatic negotiations are ongoing, while Russia is actively using the Republic of Belarus, including to communicate its position to Ukraine," Belenchenko explained.

Furthermore, the humanitarian track remains active due to the prisoner exchange taking place through Belarusian territory. "Roughly speaking, there's a front line where active operations are taking place—that's between Russia and Ukraine. And there's a line on Belarusian territory where a peaceful space is maintained. Communication between the two sides is possible and is taking place. Furthermore, importantly, external players like the United States and other European countries (and the Chairman of the State Security Committee said they are holding intelligence-level talks with all interested parties) continue to study Belarus's position in terms of security in Eastern Europe. That is, our position is important because it represents an opinion on how the Ukrainian conflict can be resolved," the expert commented. "Furthermore, Belarus is an active participant in the Union State and an active participant in cooperation with the Russian Federation. And the President of Belarus has said that a good personal relationship with the President of Russia allows us, perhaps in a raised voice, perhaps in a friendly atmosphere, to communicate our position in the best possible way, either to participate in ending the conflict or to pursue our own policy, including from a security perspective."