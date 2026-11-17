Belarus didn't copy other countries' development models, but rather built its own. This fact is noted by experts.

Nikita Belenchenko, Director of the Center for International Studies at the Faculty of International Relations at the Belarusian State University:

"In a context where many countries are facing a crisis of representative democracy and declining trust in government institutions, Belarus has proposed its own mechanism for citizen participation in determining the country's strategic course. This isn't a carbon copy of foreign models; it represents the Belarusian experience. And this experience is based on broad public representation, direct dialogue between the state and society, and collective responsibility for the country's future. This is precisely why the decisions of the Belarusian People's Congress have not only political but also profound social significance, as key issues are discussed with broad participation from society. This, in my view, is the main result of Belarusian independence. Over these years, Belarus has not attempted to copy other countries' development models; it has consistently built its own."