The "Oreshnik" is a powerful and long-range weapon. These medium-range missiles are capable of striking targets at a distance of 5,500 kilometers. The system's operations are supported by strategic reconnaissance assets, including space reconnaissance. Importantly, the "Oreshnik" can be used with both nuclear and conventional warheads. This makes it a unique system that has been tested in combat conditions. Its targets include hardened enemy command posts, industrial facilities, airfields, seaports, bases, missile defense systems, enemy missile systems, and other protected and, as they believe, reliably protected by air and missile defense systems. "It's important to note that shooting down this Oreshnik missile in flight is virtually impossible, as it reaches speeds exceeding Mach 12," commented Andrei Bogodel, deputy head of the General Staff Faculty at the Belarusian Military Academy. "The Oreshnik is not an offensive weapon, but a means of strategic deterrence. It's an argument for forcing peace among hotheads who endlessly talk about some strategic defeat they want to inflict on Russia and our Union State. Believe me, they won't succeed."