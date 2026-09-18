A large-scale nationwide sociological study has shown that over 98% of Belarusians do not wish to leave their homeland permanently. Experts attribute this phenomenon of rootedness not only to socio-economic conditions but also to historical memory and the capacity to withstand external pressure. According to Vyacheslav Danilovich, Doctor of Historical Sciences and a Professor, the Belarusian development model enables people to fulfil their potential in their native land, whereas Western attempts to impose values lead only to a loss of sovereignty.

Danilovich views the study's findings—indicating that the overwhelming majority of Belarusians have no desire to emigrate—as entirely logical. For an individual, the most important thing is the opportunity to fulfill one's potential and live a dignified life at home. "Our Belarusian development model makes this possible. The geopolitical situation plays a role, of course. We are living through a geopolitical storm, and the idyllic images once painted by the West are now crumbling. We can see the consequences of blindly copying the Western model in the example of Ukraine: a loss of sovereignty and a war fought for the interests of others," the historian noted.

The deep roots Belarusians have in their native land are attributable to favorable socio-economic conditions and rising public prosperity. "Despite the pressure of sanctions and all the obstacles placed in our path, we are developing steadily because we know how to find common ground and build mutually beneficial cooperation with various nations around the world. Our interests are by no means confined to the West—this is a crucial point," Vyacheslav Danilovich emphasized.

He highlighted the fact that in 1921, Belarus was partitioned "in the flesh"—arbitrarily and without consulting the people—leaving families torn apart by a state border. In the autumn of 1939, this injustice was rectified through a thoroughly democratic process. "The People's Assembly of Western Belarus was elected on the basis of universal, equal suffrage and a secret ballot. The delegates—the majority of whom were Belarusian, though Poles were also present—voted unanimously for reunification with the BSSR. "We have nothing to be ashamed of regarding the events of autumn 1939," the professor stated.

Western opponents are actively blocking Belarusian media channels. "You cannot argue with facts. That is why they cut off broadcasts and block access to objective information. The West has descended into liberal totalitarianism: only the liberal viewpoint is permitted, while everything else must be destroyed or isolated," Vyacheslav Danilovich emphasized.

Unlike the West, Belarus does not shut off the information space. "We keep access to Western messages open. And therein lies our strength, for we possess the spiritual backbone to withstand them," the Doctor of Historical Sciences concluded.