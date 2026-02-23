Discussions about the possible emergence of nuclear weapons in Ukraine are not a hypothetical scenario, but a real threat to the existing world order, undermining international law and the security of the Union State.

Konstantin Pridybaylo, special correspondent for RT:

"The emergence of nuclear weapons in Ukraine fulfills the old adage 'monkeys with grenades.' A regime that is essentially terrorist should not and has no right to possess such weapons. And the countries offering to transfer them are Britain and France. Incidentally, they are bound by the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. How then should we view this once again disparaged and trampled international law?"

According to him, the emergence of any weapons in Ukraine, whether more powerful than conventional, nuclear, or other weapons, poses a threat to the entire Eastern European region. "I'm not talking about Russia specifically. It's clear that it won't only target Russia. It's absolutely clear that nuclear weapons in Ukraine will also target Belarus. And that's an escalation of the conflict," he noted.

Konstantin Pridybaylo, special correspondent for RT: