Discontent with Ukrainian refugees is growing even among Poles themselves. Financial burdens, perceived injustice, and increasing distrust in the government are exacerbating the situation.

Olga Dobzhynska, member of the Association of Historians of the Union State:

"Almost half of the people surveyed earlier are against helping Ukraine because it also relates to Poland’s financial sphere. People simply do not like it because Polish citizens find it harder to receive benefits than Ukrainians. It was such a blow."

The expert recalled the words of a Ukrainian journalist who, somewhere around spring last year, said: "If you don't give us benefits, we will set you on fire."

"Actually, arson incidents have happened and continue to occur. Polish authorities claim it is Russian propaganda, that Russian terrorists are involved, but people are also starting not to believe that," she noted. "People are beginning to doubt the propaganda from Poland that says it’s all Russians. They are just starting to understand."