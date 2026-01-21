Expert Dyachenko explains whether Board of Peace poses threat to United Nations

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b8ba619e-64c7-49cc-bec3-dee634c1833d/conversions/aa33eabf-676a-48f5-89d5-3a165a5fa414-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b8ba619e-64c7-49cc-bec3-dee634c1833d/conversions/aa33eabf-676a-48f5-89d5-3a165a5fa414-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b8ba619e-64c7-49cc-bec3-dee634c1833d/conversions/aa33eabf-676a-48f5-89d5-3a165a5fa414-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b8ba619e-64c7-49cc-bec3-dee634c1833d/conversions/aa33eabf-676a-48f5-89d5-3a165a5fa414-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Oleg Dyachenko, Deputy Chairman of the Standing Committee of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus, spoke in the First Information Channel studio about whether the Board of Peace poses a threat to the United Nations.

"In terms of status, these are different structures, because the United Nations operates in a different way and has proven itself over the past 80 years to be a powerful, bureaucratic, multifunctional, and supranational institution for resolving international conflicts, with a dedicated apparatus," Dyachenko noted.

"If we're talking about the Board of Peace it's essentially a private initiative of the American president, where the American president is the head of this structure, whose leadership includes leading political figures in the United States of America who currently serve in the presidential administration. We'll see how it works, because about 60 countries have received an invitation, and according to various sources, about 25 countries have already agreed to join this structure," he added.

According to him, the Board of Peace is an additional tool for the Washington administration, which it will use to address its key objectives: "This includes addressing the issue of ending the armed conflict in the Middle East and a number of other issues that are at the forefront of American foreign policy. It is a tool for Americans to address their own issues related, first and foremost, to ensuring their national security. And national security, as Americans say, is linked, among other things, to their presence around the world, all over the globe."