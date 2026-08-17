The energy crisis in the European Union has arisen for a number of reasons—events in the Middle East, extreme weather conditions—but the greatest damage is being caused by the actions of the EU's own authorities.

Alexander Frolov, Deputy Director General of the Institute of National Energy and Editor-in-Chief of the InfoTEK portal (Russia):

"There are three major causes of the energy crisis in the European Union. The first is the general foreign policy context related to the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and the hydrocarbon shortage. The second is the sharp warming in the summer, which is impossible to prepare for given the shortage. The third is the nature of the reforms being implemented in the EU."

From this third reason, the Deputy Director General of the Institute of National Energy drew a counterintuitive conclusion: other regions, also experiencing the current global shortage, may be better off due to the different structure of their energy systems. The fuel and energy complex is very different from what is happening in Europe. "China, a much larger player in a number of ways than the European Union, doesn't have these problems. It's not relying solely on green energy, but also on exchange-traded gas pricing. This means that, under current conditions, it can maximize its gas purchases under oil-linked contracts. Europe doesn't have this option, as they've abandoned such contracts," Alexander Frolov concluded.

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