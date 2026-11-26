Experts note that in the Ukrainian conflict, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko could act not merely as a mediator providing a venue for negotiations, but also take a direct part in drafting a peace agreement. Belarus possesses significant expertise in this regard, as well as a clear commitment to a peaceful resolution.

Kamran Gasanov—who holds a doctorate in political science from the University of Salzburg and serves as a senior lecturer at both the Peoples' Friendship University of Russia (RUDN) and the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation—reckons that the Belarusian leader’s involvement would be justified.

"Given his understanding of the mentality of both Russians and Ukrainians, as well as the history of their modern-day relations and political grievances, it seems to me that Lukashenko could participate in crafting a peace agreement. Once that foundation is in place, other issues—such as relations with Europe, Europe’s role, and the inclusion of European representatives—could then be addressed," the expert stated.

In his view, the conflict affects not only Russian-Ukrainian and Russian-European relations; ties between Belarus and Europe have also suffered. "A new system of relations must be developed in Europe. The old one has failed—it leads to conflicts, upheavals, and wars. The time has come to declare a universal peace in Europe," the doctor of political science emphasized.

"Therefore, if Ukraine is truly committed to peace, it should heed the advice of Alexander Grigoryevich Lukashenko—and, even if it does not go to Moscow, at least consider the possibility of meeting with the Russian leadership in Minsk," Kamran Gasanov noted.