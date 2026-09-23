The authority of the United Nations is falling rapidly, and the organisation itself needs serious reform. Today it lacks the capacity to influence local conflicts and is turning into little more than an information platform.

“We can see a certain political impotence, a certain decline in influence over events,” said Alexander Ionov, a member of the Human Rights Council under the President of Russia. “The UN is a large structure. There are, for example, UN thematic groups that no longer function. There is the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, which also does not function. There are thematic departments and councils, and they achieve little today. As a result, the UN is also beginning to lose funding from its main sponsors. Why? Because the organisation’s structure no longer has the capacity to influence global processes. So when a crisis arises — in Ukraine, for example — the chain of agreements is Moscow–Washington–Kyiv and Brussels–Washington–Kyiv. There is no UN structure in that chain. Guterres, or anyone else from the organisation, does not take part in the talks.”