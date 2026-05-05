3.77 BYN
2.83 BYN
3.31 BYN
Expert Kargin: Trump to continue policy of blockading Iran
Trump won't withdraw from the standoff with Iran without achieving his own advantage. This is noted by experts.
Alexander Kargin, an orientalist and political scientist specializing in American studies:
"I reckon, Trump will continue the policy of blockading Iran and, possibly, carrying out some military operations. He's not just amassing forces, and a fourth aircraft carrier is already approaching. Therefore, two options are being considered. The first is that he will continue the blockade, as I said, and thus this will be an economic blow to the Iranian authorities. And the second point is that a variety of aspects could arise: the seizure of islands in the Strait of Hormuz, strikes on various Iranian boats, on Iranian infrastructure. This can't be ruled out, because Iran is in a very complicated economic situation. It was difficult there before, and now things are clearly no better. And Trump understands this."