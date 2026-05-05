Expert Kargin: Trump to continue policy of blockading Iran

"I reckon, Trump will continue the policy of blockading Iran and, possibly, carrying out some military operations. He's not just amassing forces, and a fourth aircraft carrier is already approaching. Therefore, two options are being considered. The first is that he will continue the blockade, as I said, and thus this will be an economic blow to the Iranian authorities. And the second point is that a variety of aspects could arise: the seizure of islands in the Strait of Hormuz, strikes on various Iranian boats, on Iranian infrastructure. This can't be ruled out, because Iran is in a very complicated economic situation. It was difficult there before, and now things are clearly no better. And Trump understands this."