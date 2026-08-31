The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is one of the driving forces behind the new political architecture.

"Belarus's position is very consistent and very clear. Our main message, which we convey to all SCO states, is that we ourselves must determine security, economic development, and technological sovereignty in our space. We ourselves must resolve the problematic issues that arise between such major players within the SCO countries, and we have no time to waste," Andrei Krivosheev, Chairman of the Board of the Belarusian Union of Journalists and Director General of the Minsk-Novosti agency has noted.