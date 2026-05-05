Expert Manoylo: Middle East Conflict Continues to Hit Pockets of Ordinary Europeans

"It all depends on the countries where energy prices will be increased to varying degrees. For example, the prices of gasoline and diesel fuel, heating, or electricity generation at combined heat and power plants. It's all very uneven. If this happens in Germany, the country will endure it for quite a while. If it happens in France, the country will explode. And it's the middle class—those same "yellow vests" who have been somewhat forgotten—that will explode. Why? Because their budgets are structured in such a way that a 10% increase in energy prices forces their spending beyond their annual budget. And the middle class doesn't have the money to cover even a 10% increase in fuel prices: they have every cent budgeted."