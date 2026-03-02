3.75 BYN
Expert Manoylo: Middle East Conflict Could Escalate into Global
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Andrey Manoylo, political scientist and professor at Lomonosov Moscow State University (Russia), shared his opinion on the situation in the Middle East and the risks to international security.
"The armed conflict between the United States and Iran is dangerous because it could escalate from a regional conflict to a global one at any moment. We see that the conflict has immediately spread beyond Iran's borders. Strikes are also being carried out on Gulf States. Not only American and Israeli military facilities are being hit, but also the facilities of U.S. allies, including a French military base. And this risks drawing other countries into the conflict," Manoylo commented.