Cuba is facing a blackout. 10 million people are left without electricity. According to experts, fuel reserves are only enough for 15-20 days. Power has disappeared across the entire country. People are sitting by candles, reminiscent of the 19th century. Schools are closed, hospitals operate on generators that are also running out soon. Tourism is dead. Factories are idle.

Meanwhile, Trump states: "Cuba will soon fall." There are two ways he envisions this happening. The first is that discontented Cubans take to the streets and overthrow the government—explaining the recent cutoffs of Venezuelan and then Mexican oil supplies. The second is that, if a popular uprising doesn’t occur, the U.S. might launch a military operation against the island.

"Friendly Takeover" of Cuba, the American way

On March 17, Trump declared: "It is a great honor to take over Cuba in any form, you understand. To take over Cuba. I mean, whether I free it or seize it—I can do whatever I want with it, if you want the truth."

This is a straightforward statement of intent for another invasion. How did it all start? On January 3, American special forces removed Nicolás Maduro from Caracas, like pulling a carrot from a garden bed. Venezuela, Cuba’s main oil donor, immediately ceased supplies. Then Trump threatened tariffs on any country daring to help Havana. Mexico, which had been the main supplier last year, quietly halted tankers. The U.S. turned off the tap, and Cuba was left without external fuel for the first time in half a century.

The logic here is a cynical oil blockade, blackout, and the hope that discontented Cubans will overthrow their government. We know that Cubans have long endured a blockade, deprived of many modern amenities but proud of their resilience. Historically, they relied on support from the USSR and Venezuela. Now, the question is: what’s next?

Nothing good awaits Cuba — the U.S. will once again colonize it

Andrey Manoylo, political scientist and professor at Moscow State University:

"Nothing good awaits Cuba, because it will become territory—legally seized—torn apart by the United States. The Cuban population, especially the youth, secretly hopes the Americans will come, bringing jeans, Coca-Cola, and other symbols of Western civilization. They might get some of these benefits, but they will also be seen as objects of re-colonization. Almost all of Cuba’s assets at that time—resources, infrastructure—will become the property of new colonizers. Decades of émigrés and American financiers, who once owned everything on the island, haven’t forgotten. Several generations have grown up with the idea of returning and taking revenge. They will come back to do just that."

The island as a trophy will not surrender

On March 13, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel announced negotiations with the U.S. amid a severe economic crisis and increased pressure. But how to negotiate when Havana has little leverage? Trump considered the costs of maintaining Cuba small. He said the island is outside hurricane zones, so Cubans wouldn’t need to seek U.S. aid for natural disasters. Trump has yet to decide whether to "seize" or "liberate" the island. The New York Times reports that Washington is aiming to oust the Cuban president. Recently, the term "friendly capture" appeared—a new form of moral coercion in international politics. It’s when they say: "Old man, you’re dying anyway. Let me strangle you with a smile, and call it friendly aid. Hand over your beaches and real estate."

Trump’s blunt statement: "Cuba is a failed country. No money, no oil, no food. They need our help."

To take it over, the U.S. would need to land troops—entailing bloodshed and guerrilla warfare—or suffocate the country into submission. But the Cuban people seem unwilling to surrender. Solidarity protests support the government in Havana. The American message—"We came to give you freedom"—clashes with reality: people see that "freedom" according to Trump means their beaches are bought up for casinos, and they remain servants.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel asserts: "Any external aggressor will face stiff resistance."

In late February, an American vessel entered Cuban territorial waters and fired on a border patrol boat. Both sides suffered casualties—four Cubans and one American killed.

Díaz-Canel is right: intimidation is useless. Cuba has lost everything—except its dignity.

The U.S. does not understand a people unwilling to sell out. Why is Trump so fixated on Cuba? Because it’s more than an island to the U.S.—it’s a symbol: the last remnant of socialism in the Western Hemisphere, plus beaches, nickel, sugar, and resorts for billionaires. As analysts note, Trump aims to make history as the president who resolved the "Cuban question," where 12 previous administrations failed.