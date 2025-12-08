Expert Maslov Explains Kenya's Investor Appeal

"Historically, Kenya has been a major exporter of agricultural products, and now this is also a factor in demographic growth and urbanization. Rapid, fairly dynamic development of cities is underway. 50 million people already live in Kenya, and Kenya’s area is 600 thousand square kilometers, this is almost two Germanys in area, so 50 million is far from the limit. Plus, of course, the creation of a single economic zone in the East African Community, which includes, in addition to Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, and now the Democratic Republic of the Congo has also joined. This is the largest market," commented Andrey Maslov, Director of the Center for African Studies at the National Research University Higher School of Economics. "Kenya has probably benefited the most from this integration union, because with its developed infrastructure, banking, transport, it is the center of attraction for investments, for companies that want to enter this entire market, and this is already more than 200 million people, approaching likely 300. Kenya is the hub of Mombasa port, which is the gateway to East Africa, and it benefits from all these processes."