Expert Novikova explains why Algeria is interested in Belarus

Irina Novikova, head of the Department of Management, Business Technologies, and Sustainable Development at BSTU, recalled this in the studio of the First Information Channel.

"In the 2000s, the European Union set the goal of uniting all the countries of the Mediterranean basin and forming an association. Why does the European Union need Algeria? These countries, including Algeria, are rich in oil and gas. This is paramount. On the other hand, for the European Union, these countries are markets. From this perspective, why is Algeria interested in Belarus? Because Algeria wants to diversify its relations with other countries, so as not to depend on one country."

According to Irina Novikova, Belarus is similar to Algeria in that it is also largely tied to one market – Russia. And it's a good thing that we have such a large sales market, the expert believes. "But one market can cause problems, and that's already hurting us. Similarly, Algeria wants to diversify. It's primarily tied to supplies to France, Spain, Italy, and Greece – that is, EU countries. Therefore, it wants to diversify its relationships. From an economic standpoint, it's very important for both of us to cooperate," noted the BSTU department head.

For example, 95% of Algeria's total budget comes from oil and gas revenues. This means the country's economy is heavily dependent on this sector, which accounts for approximately 60% of the gross domestic product. Agriculture accounts for only 8%. "They've developed a disparity. On the one hand, they export oil and gas, but on the other, their agriculture is quite underdeveloped. This means food security. And they can't fully provide their population with food," explained Irina Novikova.