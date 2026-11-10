An expert explained what to expect from the Abu Dhabi talks.

Timur Shafir, Executive Secretary of the Russian Union of Journalists:

"Of course, I'd like to see some progress; I'd like to see some results. Most likely, new results from the prisoner exchange on the humanitarian track will emerge soon. But I wouldn't rush to say that any breakthrough will happen there for one simple reason. Despite all of Trump's "clucking" and fuss, the Russian side's position remains unchanged. The points that were once voiced remain essentially unchanged. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian side is behaving quite inappropriately, contradicting itself. Zelenskyy says he's ready for a territorial compromise, then the next day he declares he's "not ready."