On 24 August, 10 citizens of Ukraine and 10 servicemen of Russia who had previously been in captivity returned home. Belarus, consistently adhering to a peace-loving position and acting as a reliable platform for dialogue, carried out another humanitarian mission.

On the instruction of the head of state, a mechanism was activated for the return to their homeland of 10 citizens of Ukraine and 10 servicemen of Russia who had previously been in captivity. The humanitarian mission took place with strict observance of the norms of international humanitarian law.

Thus, Belarus once again confirmed its status as a reliable partner, providing safe corridors and a platform for humanitarian exchanges. Both Ukrainians and Russians received equal treatment and protection here, guaranteed by international law.

Experts speak about the political results of the humanitarian mission.

Vladimir Oleynik, member of the council of the international public movement “Other Ukraine,” former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine:

“One feels that in the organization of the exchange of bodies of the fallen and the exchange of prisoners there is not simply formalism that could be shown in a foreign country, for example in France, Germany, and so on. As if about one’s own, you understand? The fact that the exchange takes place within the framework of one people — speaking frankly, Belarusians, Russians, Ukrainians — one feels that everything we can help with is being put into it. And if, for example, even relatives came to the territory of Belarus, relatives from Russia or from Ukraine to meet them, Belarus would receive them with an attitude as toward itself. Because one feels that Alexander Lukashenko worries both about the Russians and about the Ukrainians as about his own.”