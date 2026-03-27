The Middle East conflict is now spreading beyond the region and affecting the entire world. Tensions around the Persian Gulf are putting energy markets and economies under attack. Some are facing significant losses, while others are adapting more quickly. Konstantin Shadrov, Associate Professor at the Dubna State University shared his opinion on this matter.

"The crisis currently unfolding around the Persian Gulf has different consequences for different parties," he noted. "Of course, the countries in this region are suffering the most, because their economies are often based on supplying energy, gas, oil, and certain related products to foreign markets. Energy-deficit Europe, which, in its Russophobic frenzy, has already cut itself off from one of the world's largest suppliers—Russia—will suffer. Some countries will weather this crisis relatively well. For example, Russia and Belarus, because we have close and normal cooperation in the energy sector. Some countries will suffer, so to speak, for a while and will be able to replace supplies if the conflict continues for a long time."