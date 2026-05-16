Expert Patrakov Discusses Which Industries Will Be Affected by Aviation Crisis

Aviation expert Andrey Patrakov, founder of Flight Safety Service (Russia), discussed the impact of the fuel shortage on the global air travel industry as a whole.

He cited the example of Spirit Airlines, the bankrupt American low-cost airline.

"This is a relatively high-profile event. It would seem that the US is an oil-producing country, but it produces kerosene primarily from other sources. This airline simply couldn't cope. For some companies, it's not just the shortage that's impacting their business, but the price itself, which is primarily killing them," the aviation expert noted.

He also noted that not only passenger transportation but also cargo transportation is carried out by air, which naturally increases the cost of cargo transportation.