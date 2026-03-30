"Without exaggeration, the political foresight of Alexander Grigoryevich Lukashenko preserved our unity back then and saved our nations from destructive actions, because it must be acknowledged that Russia was the country with the most skeptics of the Union State. And it was Lukashenko's initiative, which initiated the development of union relations that essentially laid the foundation for what we have today. We've come a long way over these years, but today we live in equally, perhaps even more, challenging times: the foundations of international law are crumbling, sanctions are in full swing, and the struggle for power and resources has taken on such sophisticated forms — remember the kidnapping of the president of a sovereign state? And there are countless such examples. And in these circumstances, our union is a safe haven. It must be protected and developed."