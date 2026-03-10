Expert Semibratov: U.S. and Israeli Attacks Strengthen Iranian Unity

"The U.S. has currently lost the most important thing. They lost the battle for the streets because their key bet was that after the first airstrikes on the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran, a powerful protest movement would emerge that would, with its own forces and people, overthrow the current political regime. Instead, they saw a consolidation of the Iranians around the current political regime. And in this regard, the Americans not only failed to achieve their goal, they achieved the exact opposite. While in January we were still discussing the possibility of regime change in Tehran through internal protests, at the moment, without a large-scale external ground operation, it is simply impossible to topple the Islamic Republic of Iran."