Expert Severin: Union State of Belarus and Russia - Example of the Highest Integration Level

"The Union State of Belarus and Russia exemplifies the highest level of integration. It should be noted that this is cooperation in politics and economy without barriers, and, importantly, the highest level of interaction in ensuring national security," Eduard Severin, Member of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus has noted. "The Union State is an integration that, in essence, today serves not only as an example, but also as the core of such integration associations as the CSTO, the CIS, and the EAEU. Moreover, when we talk about interaction at the interparliamentary level (this year, the Parliamentary Assembly of Belarus and Russia turns 30), this is an example of successful integration and efficient interaction in harmonizing our national legislation. If we talk about the human or social level, then this is an example of successfully ensuring equal opportunities and equal rights for our citizens in such areas as medical care, education, and pension provision. And most importantly, it provides the opportunity for barrier-free, borderless interaction and communication."

