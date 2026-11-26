Experts are weighing in on an interview given by the President of Belarus to the French magazine Le Point. According to their assessment, Alexander Lukashenko is prepared to facilitate a resolution to the Ukrainian conflict and act as a security guarantor.

Vladimir Shapovalov, Deputy Director of the Institute of History and Politics at Moscow State Pedagogical University (MSPU),noted that the Belarusian leader does not view the conflict as a mere outside observer.

"Alexander Lukashenko takes the Russian-Ukrainian conflict very much to heart, as he feels deep empathy—including for the Ukrainians, whom he considers a close, kindred people. This is something we can clearly see and sense. His recent offer to mediate by helping to arrange a visit to Moscow for Zelenskyy is a testament to this," the expert stated.

Shapovalov also commented on the Ukrainian leader’s reaction to Minsk’s proposal. In his view, "the boorish, stand-up-comedy style in which Zelenskyy responded does not reflect well on the Kyiv leader." The expert emphasized that it would have been possible to use diplomatic language—for instance, by first thanking the President of a neighboring country for his willingness to help resolve the conflict, and then, if the proposal was not acceptable, explaining his position and the reasons for declining.