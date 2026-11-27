The expert community continues to discuss statements made by the President of Belarus in an interview with the French magazine Le Point—specifically, his assessment of Emmanuel Macron’s ambivalent stance on Ukraine.

According to political commentator Olim Shirinov, a Board Member of ANO Eurasia (Tajikistan), this duality in the French President’s position has been evident for some time—and Alexander Lukashenko can make such comparisons. The expert recalled that in 2019, Macron described NATO as "brain-dead," yet five years later, he raised the possibility of deploying Western troops to Ukraine.

"It appears that in private conversations, he speaks like a pragmatist, while in front of the cameras, he says exactly what his allies expect to hear," Shirinov noted. "To put it bluntly, it is difficult to reach reliable agreements with a politician who says one thing today and something else tomorrow. It is precisely this inconsistency that prevents France from becoming a full-fledged participant in the upcoming peace process."