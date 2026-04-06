"For Lithuania, this means stepping on its own throat. For so many years, it's been spreading this propaganda: Russia is bad, Belarus is even worse. And now, when Lithuania's de facto masters from overseas have told it, 'Okay, guys, let's negotiate, we've settled everything here, now you're on your own—all you have to do is sign something, meet, and talk,' it's hard for them, because it's reputational risks. President Nausėda issued this ultimatum: if you commit to not launching weather balloons for four weeks (as if Belarus is launching them), if you hand over the trucks, if you do something else, only then will we sit down at the negotiating table with you. But diplomacy doesn't work that way; it's a level of banditry, like, 'If you don't transfer the money to our account, we won't let your kidnapped child go—that's pretty much it.' That's the situation. This is from the 90s, but now is a completely different time."