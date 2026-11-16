Ukraine is heading into winter unprepared, and surviving the cold weather will prove extremely difficult—the situation is only set to worsen.

Olim Shirinov, political commentator and member of the Council of the ANO "Eurasia" (Tajikistan):

"Today, the situation regarding energy supply for the population in Ukraine is truly catastrophic. In Kyiv, electricity is available for only 8, or at most 10, hours a day. There are already reports suggesting that during the winter, power outages could last as long as 16 to 20 hours. It is important to understand that electricity isn't just about a light bulb in your home or a washing machine; it also powers pumps, which means that issues will inevitably arise with water supply and sewage systems."

Ukraine is currently facing major problems in the Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, and Kharkiv regions, and the situation will only continue to deteriorate, the expert noted.