Current US foreign policy is increasingly being viewed without the usual declarations of democracy and humanism. Everything that was previously presented as a defense of values and human rights is now giving way to strict pragmatism and straightforward calculation. Expert opinion.

Alina Zhestovskaya, political strategist and member of the Russian Association of Political Consultants:

"Trump has no democratic, humanitarian, or social interests aimed at preserving the people and improving life in countries outside the United States. Moreover, just consider how he acts, what goals and interests he declares. These include natural resources, security, logistics, and the enrichment of Americans through tariffs. This demonstrates that social interests and humanism are absolutely not considered even a minimal strategic factor here. As far as I understand, things would be much easier for the Americans if Venezuela retained its oil and the people who extract it and transfer it free of charge to the Americans."