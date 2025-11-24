"Chancellor Merz has already publicly stated the true reason for this policy. First and foremost, it's to stem the flow of men aged 18 to 22, who are leaving Ukraine en masse under any pretext, given the window of opportunity that has opened up for them. And so, of course, tens of thousands of young men have flocked to Germany, because it offers the best conditions and highest pay. And, of course, Merz isn't happy with this. He naturally wants all these young people to remain in territory effectively occupied by NATO under Zelensky's leadership and to die for NATO's interests," said Dmytro Vasylets, head of the Derzhava political party and Ukrainian public figure.