The 2nd International Industrial Exhibition "INNOPROM. Belarus" is an event that brings together industry leaders.

According to Nikolai Yaremenko, Associate Professor at the Financial University (Russia), this is a forum for technological sovereignty, where we build our own value chains.

"While Europe is focusing on optional issues or issues that aren't strategically crucial, such as cartoonish climate activism, Belarus is pursuing industrial realism at INNOPROM. Industrial realism is an opportunity to build a world where the machine tool is far more important than gender quotas," Yaremenko noted. "And we're not talking about import substitution here; this is a kind of market reorganization. In essence, both Russia and Belarus are moving away from a system where everything could be turned off with a switch from Brussels. And the main trend is data industry. Because whoever owns the software for the machine tools owns the world."