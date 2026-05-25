Lithuania is testing a new drone detection system. Authorities are asking residents not to panic and not to call the police if they see a UAV. Following an increase in Ukrainian drone attacks, the Riga City Council is proposing a rescue plan for Latvians.

"Today, no one asks the leadership of Latvia, Estonia, or Lithuania whether their airspace can be used. Moreover, the Baltic States are resisting because the threat level has increased. They say, 'No, we can't,' they say, 'We weren't aware, it wasn't coordinated.' The Estonians scrambled their air force, shot down a Ukrainian drone, and for the fifth time, they've sent a note of protest to Zelensky: 'You shouldn't behave like this,' but Zelensky's tactics and his desire are to draw NATO's eastern flank into a direct confrontation with Russia. He wants to open a second front and turn the Baltic States into a theater of war."