Expert Zhestovskaya explains who to be impacted by the end of Ukrainian conflict
The EU will prolong the conflict in Ukraine. According to political strategist and member of the Russian Association of Political Consultants Alina Zhestovskaya, the EU has placed a big bet on confrontation with Russia. If the conflict ends, a huge number of questions will arise within the union.
"They won't just prolong these negotiations. Both Ukraine and the EU will do everything they can to derail them, and they will use the leaks we've already documented—some credible, others fabricated. They will resort to their favorite terrorist acts to prevent the end of this military conflict at all costs. Because for the people currently governing Ukraine, this means the end of their careers, the end of their funding, and a huge number of questions regarding the embezzlement of this funding. And, most likely, they won't make it out alive. And if they do, they won't be traveling around the world for a long," the expert opined.
According to Alina Zhestovskaya, the European Union will also face a huge number of questions after the conflict in Ukraine ends, as instead of focusing on developing their countries and addressing social problems, European leaders, with their bellicose rhetoric, are spending money on a war against Russia at the hands of Ukraine. Consequently, this will also be a huge failure for them.