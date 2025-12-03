The EU will prolong the conflict in Ukraine. According to political strategist and member of the Russian Association of Political Consultants Alina Zhestovskaya, the EU has placed a big bet on confrontation with Russia. If the conflict ends, a huge number of questions will arise within the union.

"They won't just prolong these negotiations. Both Ukraine and the EU will do everything they can to derail them, and they will use the leaks we've already documented—some credible, others fabricated. They will resort to their favorite terrorist acts to prevent the end of this military conflict at all costs. Because for the people currently governing Ukraine, this means the end of their careers, the end of their funding, and a huge number of questions regarding the embezzlement of this funding. And, most likely, they won't make it out alive. And if they do, they won't be traveling around the world for a long," the expert opined.