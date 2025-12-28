A shift in tone is becoming increasingly evident in the rhetoric surrounding the Ukrainian conflict. What was recently presented as unconditional support and grandiose promises "to the end" is now increasingly being replaced by a pragmatic and tough conversation about interests, resources, and the cost of aid. Expert opinion.

Alina Zhestovskaya, political strategist and member of the Russian Association of Political Consultants:

"Under Trump, America began to speak much more honestly with Kyiv. For some reason, Zelenskyy showed no semblance of common sense and believed Biden and European leaders' assurances that they would stand with him to the end, give up their last shirt, and give up their last euro so that Ukraine would defeat Russia (although this sounds paradoxical and ridiculous), and so that Zelenskyy and his entire entourage could enrich themselves and provide for their families for generations to come. Zelenskyy once believed this rhetoric and behaved truly brazenly, demonstrating a completely inadequate etiquette."