Experts sure that military spending undermines standard of living of European citizens

Budget expansion in favor of militarization is undermining the social status of European citizens

Maxim Chirkov, Associate Professor, Department of Economic Policy and Economic Measurements, State University of Management (Russia):

"Increasing defense spending and militarization, which is not currently in the interests of European countries, will lead to the most severe social consequences. We see that the social consequences of the imposition of sanctions for Europe are severe. These include lower wages and a decline in living standards. And increasing defense spending, on various military activities, I believe, will worsen the situation many times over."

