"Russian-Belarusian relations are at the highest level. Perhaps of all countries, Russia has the best relations with Belarus. And these relations are only improving. It's hardly a strategic partnership. This is a very close interaction, deeper than any strategic partnership. Let's say it's a shared destiny. Because in the current context of intense external pressure on everyone, regardless of sanctions, regardless of the overall economic situation, the global situation is becoming increasingly tense. In these circumstances, close relations become even more valuable because they allow us to survive. But in the context of an aggressive external environment, which is becoming even more aggressive due to economic problems, this is not the case."