Eismont: Disinformation became main weapon in today's information warfare

Disinformation has become the main weapon in the information war, said Chairman of Belteleradiocompany Ivan Eismont to journalists at the IX Forum of Young Journalists "Belarusian Media - 2022: Traditional and New Forms of Work," BelTA informs.



According to him, freedom of speech in the West is a myth in the current situation. "There is no freedom of speech now, there is an information war. It's not just the lack of freedom of speech, but disinformation has become the main weapon in this war," said Ivan Eismont.



Today, everyone has seen the suppression of freedom of speech, said the Chairman of Belteleradiocompany. "All unwanted media are either shut down or sent to the shadow. The TV channel Belarus 24 is banned in the Baltics, Poland, Ukraine, USA and many other countries. The companies that picked up our signal on satellite have terminated their contracts with us. Sanctions are imposed on journalists. And no one can explain why. The reasons that were written in the decision of the European Commission, when they imposed sanctions on us, are absolutely false. And we would prove it in any court, if it could take place. There is simply no one on their side to do it. In 2010, our journalists and public figures won the court case against the EU after they were hit by the sanctions.



The forum is taking place today in Minsk and is aimed at improving the qualifications, the development of intra-professional and international communication of young journalists and the formation of a unified media community in Belarus to ensure state priorities in the development of the national information space.



The participants of the event are young journalists of national and regional mass media, heads of the leading Belarusian state mass media, well-known political scientists, media experts and popular Belarusian bloggers.



The event was organized by the Ministry of Information.



