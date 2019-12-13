Eismont: They were too naive to believe that the cessation of advertising Coca-Cola on TV screens will lead to the collapse of state television broadcasting

Our opponents not only predicted the collapse of television, but also did a lot for it, including financial pressure, withdrawal of advertisers and sanctions pressure on both the head of the company and journalists, especially those involved in political broadcasting, said the Chairman of Belteleradiocompany Ivan Eismont.

"I want to say once again that these people don't understand how our television works, how it's organized. They don't know how the state system in Belarus is organized," said the Chairman of Belteleradiocompany. - They were too naive, believing that the state television broadcasting in an independent, sovereign country with a population of 10 million people, with a strong and strong-willed President and a developed economy would collapse with the departure of Coca-Cola from the TV screens."